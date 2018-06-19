New security procedures in place at Metro Radio Arena ahead of Katy Perry gig

Venue security at the Metro Radio Arena has changed ahead of a big gig at the venue next week.

The Arena has announced today that walk-through metal detectors will be installed at the venue to improve the scanning procedure faced by all gig-goers upon entry.

It is hoped that the new arches, which are being introduced ahead of Katy Perry's Newcastle gig next week, will increase the speed of entry to the Arena, and enhance customer safety.

The detectors will be placed outside of the Arena's doors - and guests are being reminded to arrive in plenty of time to ensure that the entry process runs smoothly for all attending. Prior to their installation, manual scanningchecks were carried out by arena staff.

Security staff at the venue are also calling on visitors to leave backpacks and other large bags at home, carrying only the essentials you need for the night.

Vehicle and ticket checks are also carried out on arrival.

Katy Perry will play at the Arena on Monday (June 25).

For further information about the venue's safety policy, click here.