New shop in south of town

Cooplands, which has been baking goods since 1885, has opened a new shop in Morpeth.

The Scarborough-based bakery has seen a surge in popularity in recent years and additional outlets have popped up across the North East and Yorkshire region.

Its latest shop, which opened last Thursday, is located in Loansdean next to the Co-op. There are six members of staff and the business will soon be on the lookout for a seventh – a Saturday sales assistant.

Made-to-order sandwiches, hand-finished cream cakes and freshly baked pasties are some of the items available.

Managing director Paul Coopland said: “We’re incredibly excited to have launched our Morpeth shop and extend into this region.

“Progressing from a single bakery in Scarborough, we’ve got generations of expertise behind us and we’re sure that this shop will be a success.”