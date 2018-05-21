New sponsors announced for big town event

Plans are well in hand for this year’s Morpeth Fair Day.

The event, on Sunday, June 10, has been organised by the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade since the mid-1980s.

Fair Day organiser Lee Richardson said: “There are a great variety of activities taking place again this year, including the usual parade of vintage cars and motorcycles.

“There will also be brass bands, a fun run, a fun fair, a dog show, an extensive food court and much, much more.”

Chamber chairman Ken Brown added: “We are delighted to welcome our new sponsors for Morpeth Fair Day. James Burrell Builders Merchants, established in Gateshead in 1877 and still owned today by the Richardson family, is the North East’s leading independent merchant.

“The company has been serving the trade for over 140 years and the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, so it’s great to see two such long-established organisations coming together to form a modern partnership.”

Following an investment of more than £1million, James Burrell will be opening a new branch in Morpeth in July.

The site, located at Coopies Lane Industrial Estate, will offer a full range of high quality building products and the company will look to employ around 12 new staff from the local area when it opens.