New store in south of town

The Mayor of Morpeth cut the ribbon at the opening of the Co-op store in Morpeth last Thursday.

The unit in Loansdean – a £585,000 investment – has created 12 new jobs.

It features an in-store bakery, hot food and a Costa Coffee point alongside fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials.

Local good causes will benefit through the membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further one per cent to local causes.

Store manager Brian Allen said: “We are really looking forward to serving the local community.

“Our ambition is to ensure that the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

As part of launch day celebrations, Co-op street teams visited businesses in the Loansdean area to treat them to Lunch Al Desko, which gave workers a chance to try meal deal items – including pasta pots, sandwiches, salads, juices and other refreshments.