New timetable of healthy walks launched for Northumberland

A new series of walks has been created to help people get active and enjoy Northumberland’s beautiful countryside.

Active Northumberland has launched a new timetable of weekly free health walks, which vary in length from short to intermediate and long.

Trained volunteers will lead the walks, providing encouragement and support, and helping people to enjoy the health benefits that regular walking brings.

David Gregory, Health Walk Co-Ordinator for Active Northumberland, said: “Going for regular walks is one of the best and easiest things you can do for your health.

“Some of our walks are very gentle and last just 30 minutes to encourage new walkers and those with long-term health conditions to feel more confident in getting started.

“It’s really easy to get involved. Just turn up a few minutes before the start of a walk. You’ll have great company, trained walk leaders and safe walking routes.”

The new programme of walks, from January to June, covers routes in the north, west and south eastern corners of the county.

To view a timetable of walks visit www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/Activities.aspx and search health walks under the A-Z activity section.

Walkers are encouraged to wear a pair of comfortable shoes with good grip and support for your feet. If it is a hot day, make sure you take a bottle of water, and a waterproof or umbrella will come in very handy if rain is forecast.

Many libraries, GP surgeries and council contact centres hold a supply of printed programmes.

For more information about health walks in Northumberland please contact Mr Gregory at DGregory@activenorthumberland.org.uk or 07860 504763.