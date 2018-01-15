New walking netball class starts

If you are interested in playing netball but find the pace a little too much, then a new walking netball class that has started in Morpeth could be for you.

Walking Netball is a slower version of the game, designed so that anyone can play regardless of age or fitness level.

The new class, costing £4 per week, is being run by Active Northumberland at the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth every Tuesday, from 1pm to 2pm.

The session promises to be fun and friendly and is about having a good time, meeting new people and keeping active.

Those wishing to take part can just turn up at the centre wearing comfortable clothing and trainers.

There is no need to book in advance.

Northumberland County councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “From those who have dropped out of the sport they love due to serious injury to those who believed they had hung up their netball trainers many years ago, it really is for everyone.”