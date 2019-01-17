New Yoga for Parkinson’s to launch in Pont

Yoga classes specially created for people with Parkinson’s will start for the first time in Ponteland from Monday.

One in 350 people in the UK have the progressive neurological condition that can leave people struggling to walk, speak and sleep. The sessions, £5 per person, are designed as an introduction to yoga and to help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms.

They will be run by a qualified local yoga teacher in conjunction with Parkinson’s UK and aim to increase strength, flexibility, balance and well-being.

Classes will be held from 1.30pm to 2.30pm every Monday until March 11 at the United Reformed Church, Broadway, Darras Hall.

To book a place, or for more details, call Vivienne Rogerson on 0300 1233670 or email vrogerson@parkinsons.org.uk