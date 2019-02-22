Next milestone is reached on new housing project

A multi-million pound housing scheme has been formally launched at a well-known Morpeth site.

Northumberland Homes is working on a £3million project to convert the former Register Office in Newgate Street into 12 high quality apartments.

Work on the site started last year, with officials keen to retain the building’s historic character, with some parts dating back to the mid-18th century.

Four bespoke bungalows are also being built within the grounds of the building, with the first two expected to be available for occupation by the summer.

More than 100 enquiries have already been received about the scheme from potential buyers, with hundreds more taking advantage of a formal launch event at the start of the month, marking the latest stage in the project’s realisation.

A range of local staff and contractors have been appointed to work on the project, including RB Blackburn, Redhead Roofing and Classic Masonry, to ensure the site’s development has a wider positive impact on the local economy.

Rachel Warriner, Head of Corporate Tax at RMT Accountants and Business Advisors, is working with Northumberland Homes on the contractual and financial aspects of the project, as well as helping the business plan the next stages of its wider development.

Gary Herron, founder and Managing Director of Northumberland Homes, said: “The Old Registry’s proximity to Morpeth town centre, the quality of the building and the potential that it offered made it an excellent option for us, and it’s fantastic to be seeing our vision quickly becoming a reality.

“It was important for us to recruit local contractors to work on this scheme, both to support the local economy and ensure there was a real empathy with the surrounding community in its development, and we’re lucky to have such an impressive range of skills and expertise on our doorstep.

“We’re excited to be putting the details of the scheme formally on show.

“RMT’s support has been essential in making our plans for the Registry a reality, and the team is also assisting us with a number of other projects that will be going live later in the year.”

Rachel said: “Northumberland Homes has an ambitious approach towards developing high quality residential accommodation in desirable locations and the conversion of the Old Registry is just the beginning of what the business can achieve around the region.

“We’re pleased to be playing our part in putting the tax-efficient structures in place that will help the business grow and are excited to be part of its future evolution.”