NHS and Brexit are Britain's biggest issues

The NHS and Brexit replaced immigration in 2017 as the biggest issues facing Britain, according to survey data.

Aggregated data from all 12 waves of the Ipsos MORI Issues Index shows that the NHS was considered the biggest issue facing the country across last year.

In total, close to half (48 per cent) of the British public cited the health service as a worry, an increase of twelve percentage points since 2016.

Brexit was in a very close second place on 46 per cent, a rise of sixteen percentage points from the 2016 average. However, Brexit wins out as the single biggest issue of the year, seen as the number one concern by 31 per cent of the public; the figure for the NHS was 14 per cent.

Another big shift in the 2017 figures was in the proportion mentioning immigration. In 2016, four in ten mentioned this as a concern, making it the biggest issue facing Britain; the figure for 2017 was 26 per cent.

Elsewhere in the top 10, concern about education rose by four percentage points from the 2016 average to 21 per cent, while the proportion mentioning the economy and unemployment fell by five and four percentage points respectively.

You can find out more and read the full report here.