Nominations sought for top hospitality awards

The search is on to find the brightest and best hospitality service providers in the North East.

Now in their eighth year, the North East Hotels Association Excellence Awards celebrates the outstanding people working in the region’s hotels.

There are ten categories in which hotels can nominate people from their team who they truly believe deserve to win an award.

Categories include Warmest Welcome, Support Services, Service Excellence, Cleanliness Excellence, Health and Wellness Excellence, Sales Excellence, Community Award, Rising Star, Inspirational Leader and Best Newcomer.

Richard Lockstone, Senior General Manager at Malmaison Hotels and Excellence Awards Co-ordinator for the North East Hotels Association (NEHA), said: “The awards seek out and pay tribute to individuals that have demonstrated a commitment to service excellence in their role across a range of categories.

“We want to celebrate emerging talent and the people prepared to go the extra mile in providing outstanding customer service.”

The winners and runners-up will be revealed at a dazzling awards evening hosted by the Newcastle Marriott Hotel Gosforth Park on May 10.

The deadline for nominations is February 9.

For more information and nomination packs, email awards@nehotels.co.uk