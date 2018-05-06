Northern Lights put on a show

Last night the aurora borealis glowed in the Northumberland sky

It has been a lean few months for aurora chasers but last night photographers across the region were smiling!

The aurora seen at Howick last night by photographer Jane Coltman

Here we see some images from our photographer Jane Coltman who was at Boulmer and Howick between 1.30 and 2.30 am.

It was also a good night for seeing the Milky Way and this was visible to the naked eye, unlike the aurora which is more noticeable on a camera when a long exposure has been used.

There were also some 'shooting stars'....keep your eyes peeled tonight for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower which should be visible in the predawn hours.

The aurora seen at Howick last night by photographer Jane Coltman

The aurora seen at Boulmer last night by photographer Jane Coltman