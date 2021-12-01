Northern Powergrid reveals eligibility requirement for power cuts compensation

Northern Powergrid have been supporting communities hit by power cuts.

Northern Powergrid had restored power to 224,000 of the 240,000 homes it supplies in the North East by Tuesday night.

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s major incident manager, said: “In the field we have made good progress in all of our regions which means that today (Wednesday) the vast majority of restoration work will be in Northumberland, Tyne & Wear and County Durham.

“We do understand and appreciate peoples’ growing frustrations and we are very sorry for the continued impact to our customers’ lives. We thank them for their patience and understanding.”

It is advising, in line with industry guaranteed standards, that once all storm-affected customers’ supplies are restored, it will proactively contact them advising of their payment depending on the duration of their power cut.

Northern Powergrid will provide financial assistance to any domestic customer who was still off supply on November 29 or later and who needs its help.

This will include the reasonable costs of alternative accommodation and food (up to £15 per person per meal). It will also contribute to other reasonably incurred costs; for example where a customer arranges for their own back-up generator. Northern Powergrid will consider each customer’s circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

All of its vulnerable customers will be eligible. Customers who require assistance should email [email protected] and Northern Powergrid will be in contact as quickly as it can to agree how it can help.

Meanwhile, support for those isolated properties still cut off continues, with police and fire and rescue officers, mountain rescue volunteers and local residents helping ensure everyone has the support they need.

Northern Powergrid’s customer support vehicles have also travelled from community to community providing customers with access to hot water, drinks, mobile phone charging and winter warmer packs.

A number of community support hubs have also been operating.

Winds of nearly 100mph on Friday night caused widespread damage to properties and power lines and interrupted water supplies.

Numerous schools have been closed.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, praised all those working round the clock for their efforts so far.

He said: “This terrible incident has once again brought the very best out people in the county.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank our brilliant communities and armies of volunteers who’ve been looking after each other, whether setting up community hubs, knocking on doors to carry out welfare checks or delivering much needed supplies of food and water.

“We’ve had so many agencies supporting us over the past few days and I also want to pay tribute to our own staff and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service who have worked across the range of services during the crisis.

“Whether working a chainsaw, gritting our roads, arranging meals, answering our calls or supporting our most vulnerable residents I can’t thank our staff enough.

“Things aren’t over yet but there’s so many people doing great work throughout the county. My thanks to each and everyone.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.