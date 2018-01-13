NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Employers urged to nominate staff

One of the sponsors of the Northumberland Business Awards is urging employers to come forward and nominate their staff.

Northumberland College has supported the awards for several years and is once again sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award.

A spokeswoman said: “The Apprentice/Trainee Award recognises those that have shown dedication to the apprenticeship scheme through their mentorship, so we encourage employers to enter the awards and celebrate their staff’s commitment.”

The college works with around 1,000 businesses across the North East, from sectors as diverse as construction to craft food manufacturing.

It offers high-quality training that includes one of the largest ranges of apprenticeships in the region, with more than 40 subject frameworks.

Its Business Training Solutions team delivers tailored training to meet employer needs and services to businessess, which include candidate matching.

The awards are also sponsored by Northumberland County Council, Northumbrian Water, and Macdonald Hotels, owner of ceremony venue Linden Hall.

To enter, complete the form in this week’s paper, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA, or email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29. The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The awards are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.