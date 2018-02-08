NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Shortlist revealed

The nominations are in, the judging panel has met and now we can reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s Northumberland Business Awards.

Being our 10th annual event celebrating the best of the county’s business, securing a place on the shortlist is a creditable achievement and the winners will be announced at a ceremony at Linden Hall next week.

Here is the shortlist in full:

Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees)

Trainbase Ltd;

Ina Spratt BSC HCP;

Bex Boutique;

Powder Room Spa &Beauty;

Fusion PR.

Large Business of the Year (11-plus employees)

George F White;

Northumbrian Water;

Newcastle Airport;

Port of Blyth;

Smailes Construction Ltd;

Tharsus Group.

Employer of the Year

George F White

Coquet Cottages Ltd;

Banks Group;

Tharsus Group.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Laurie Murray, Amble Pin Cushion;

Jack Thomas, Tharsus Group;

Rebecca Henry, Tharsus Group;

Connor Little, Universal Wolf;

Jack Sams, Smailes Construction;

Stephen Jones, Smailes Construction.

Innovation Award

Dockside Gallery;

Pharma Nord;

Bazaar Group.

New Business (under two years)

Trainbase;

Mrs O’s Caring Hands;

The Unit Health &Fitness.

Best Green Business Award

AkzoNobel;

Coastline.

Leisure Award

Kielder Waterside/ Northumbrian Water;

Whitehouse Farm;

SMILE Through Sport CIC.

Tourism Business Award

Border Holiday Homes;

Doxford Barns;

Coquet Cottages;

The Black Bull Hotel;

Mains Cottages;

The Coach House.

Creative Industries Award

Emma Rothera Photography;

Elements shop;

Rainbow Pottery Painting;

Visual Punch.

Sole Trader of the Year

Carly Richards – The Business Psychology Expert;

Emma Bunting;

Elite Fitness.