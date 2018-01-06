NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: This could be your year to shine and win a prestigious award

We have arrived in 2018 and the countdown is on for the 10th Northumberland Business Awards.

This is a chance for every company in Northumberland to shine and win a prestigious award in recognition of their success and hard work.

Entries have started to come in for the 2018 Northumberland Business Awards, and the deadline to enter is fast approaching.

This year, there are 12 different categories from which to chose: Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees); Large Business of the Year (11+ employees); Employer of the Year; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Innovation Award; New Business (under 2 years); Best Green Business Award; Corporate Social Responsibility Award; Exporter of the Year; Leisure Award; Creative Industries Award; Sole Trader Award.

Complete the form in the paper, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words. You may include supporting evidence.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA, or simply email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29, 2018. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Linden Hall on February 15.

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Northumbrian Water, Northumberland County Council and Macdonald Hotels, owner of Linden Hall.

They are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.