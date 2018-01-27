Northumberland land firm promotes from within

A company managing estates in the region has promoted from within.

Matthew Williamson has been appointed a Director of Land Factor after three years with the firm as an associate.

Land Factor manages estates throughout the North of England and Southern Scotland, and Mr Williamson has principally been involved with the management of the agricultural and commercial activity on the privately-owned Blagdon and Belsay estates.

Tom Warde-Aldam, one of the firm’s founder directors, said “We are very pleased to welcome Matthew to the board as a Director.

“We have recognised his ability from the time he joined Land Factor and we are confident that he will bring his expertise and strategic awareness to his new role.

“This is an exciting time for the business, having moved to our new offices in Hexham. This has enabled us to bring most of our staff together under one roof and to provide an even better service.”

Mr Williamson, 34, spent six years as an assistant land agent, then as an associate at a national firm before joining Land Factor in 2014.

He said: “When I joined Land Factor I recognised that I wanted to specialise in land management.

“I had been looking around for a new role where I could manage large estates and Land Factor was clearly the best in this field. The Land Factor culture embodies a real understanding of our clients’ needs. It is something that I know will continue to drive our success.”