Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

May 18

North East Livestock Sales conducted another very successful collective sale with a record entry of large farm machinery selling to buyers from all over the UK and Ireland.

Good clean machinery once again well sought after and extremely good to sell, leaving vendors delighted with the overall trade.

Leading prices: John Deere (6320)19000, Landrover 15000, McCormack 13000, JCB Telehandler 10400, Simba Uni-Press 8800, Bulk Grain Trailer 8000, Kubota 4x4 6600, Kubota 4x4 5600, Herbst Trailer and Cattle Deck 5400, Marshall Silage Trailer 5050, Marshall Grain Trailer 5000.

L200 Pickup 4900, Case (885) 4500, Kuhn 7F Plough 4200, Kuhn Topper 4200, Landrover 3800, Post Knocker 2550, Hardi Sprayer 2500, Claas 46 Baler 2500, Muck Spreader 2200, Bale Wrapper 2000, Slurry Tanker 2000, Rotavator 1800, Isuzu Pickup 1700, Ring Rollers 1650, 1600.

John Deere Mower 1600, Ford Ranger 1300, Lely Lotus 1300, Polaris Quad Bike 1300, IW Trailer 1250, Kuhn Mower 1200, Honda Quad 1120, Bomford Hedge Cutter 1050, Power Harrow 1000, Plough 1000, Overum Plough 1000, Simba Drill 1000, Foster Tipping Trailer 950, Kuhn Mower 950, Yamaha Quad 900, IW Livestock Trailer 880.

Grain Blower 850, Harrows 550, Graham Edwards Trailer 800, Kverneland Bedder 800, Hay Bob 800, Kawasaki Quad 750, Bomford Topper 700, Kubota Tractor 700, Ring Rollers 700, David Brown 700, Small Tipping Trailer 650, Marshall Muck Spreader 600, IW Trailer 600, 580, Naud Cultivator 550, Ride-on Mower 500, Tipping Trailer 500, Sheep Race 500.

Sprayer 500, Generator 500, Deutz Mower 480, Topper 480, John Deere Weights 450, Weeks Trailer 420, IW Trailer 420, Trailer 400, Bale Lifter 400, Ritchie Crush 390, Rotavator 380, Weight Block 360, Trailer 330, Pony Trap 320, Whacker Plate 310, McCormick Weights 300, Pig Tail Cultivator 300, Forster Yard Scraper 300, Small Trailer 290.

Sweeper Brush 260, Cattle Gates 260, Caravan 260, Grain Blower 250, Teagle Spreader 220, Potato Riddle 220, Slug Applicator 220, Garden Trailer 200, Grass Topper 200, Fordson Wheels 200, Lamb Weigh 170, Harrows 150, Grays Grab 150, Muck Fork 140, Trailer 140, Dairy Cooling Fan 140, Bale Collector 120, Lamb Creep 120, Lamb Weigh 120, Quad Trailer 120,

The next machinery sale will be on Saturday, July 20.

May 16

North East Livestock Sales sold 48 prime cattle and cows and 948 sheep, comprising 90 lambs, 578 hoggs and 280 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 228p Howick Scar. Angus hfrs 206p Yetlington. Lim strs 210p, 208p Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 1421, 1336 South East. Lim hfrs 1240 Blagdon Burn, 1234 Howick Scar. Lim strs 1365, 1344 Blagdon Burn.

Cows: A nice show of mainly feeding types sold well.

Limousin 1100 (136p) Howick Seahouses. Short Horn 1035 (134p) Redsteads. Blonde 1015 Blagdon Burn.

Lambs: Weight again selling to a premium with more wholesalers and butchers switching from hoggets. Overall average of £108.

Texels 125, 117, 110 Gallowmoor, 117 South Lyham. Suffolks 119 Roseden, 117, 108 Gallowmoor. Char 113, 112, 111 Cornhills. Vendeen 109 South Lyham. Char 251p, 243p, 242p, 241p Cornhills. Texels 245p, 244p, 239p Gallowmoor, 244p West Hall, 242p South Lyham. Beltex 257p Low Espley.

Hoggs: Well fleshed types good to sell, more leaner sorts easier.

Texels 102 Newton Red House, 102, 99, 98.50 Well Hill, 100, 08.50 Lucker, 100 Norwoods, 100 Birchwood. Beltex 100, 98 Pasture House. Char 101 Old Horton Grange. Suffolks 101, 100.50 Berryhill, 100, 99, 97 Braeside, 98.50 Lucker. Cheviots 96 Hemscott Hill, 95, 93 Birchwood.

Ewes: All classes dearer, averaging £75 overall.

Pure Texels 154, 128 Low Espley, 129, 122 Intake. Texel x 127 Fallowlees, 123 Swarland Old Hall, 117 Abberwick, 114 Chillingham Home Farm.

Beltex 106 Colliery Farm, 103 Chillingham Home Farm, 100 Low Espley, Suffolk x 119, 100 South Lyham, 113 Chillingham Home Farm, 110, 105 Cheswick Buildings, 100 Cornhills, Vendeen 105 North Lyham, Leics 94, 91 Halterburn, Mules 83 Colliery Farm, 82 South Lyham, 80 Wheldon, Swales 69, 63 Flexigraze, Black Face 60 North End, Border Leics rams 124, 102 North Lyham, Blue Face Leics rams 100, 90 Low Espley, Vendeen rams 102 North Lyham, Texel rams 100 Abberwick.