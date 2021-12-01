Northumberland residents urged to stay away from wooded areas following Storm Arwen damage

Fallen trees in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The weather has brought down thousands of trees and will have weakened many others, leaving woodlands, cemeteries and playparks in a potentially dangerous condition.

Northumberlland County Council’s country parks are currently closed at Bolam Lake, Druridge Bay and Plessey Woods due to the dangers caused by fallen and damaged trees but the authority is asking people to exercise extreme caution whenever they are out and about.

Paul Jones, the council’s director of local services, said: “Clearly there are very real dangers presented by damaged trees or other structures affected by the high winds and there remains a continuing risk that damaged trees and tree limbs could still fall and cause serious injury or worse.

“Our teams are working to check areas and make them safe but in the meantime would urge people to stay away from wooded areas and to be alert to potential dangers.”

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.