Not a reindeer in sight, but plenty of Lions and a giraffe

Morpeth Lions Club

At this time of the year all Santa’s reindeers are in training for Christmas Eve. So when it came to raising funds for Cleaswell Hill School’s Hydropool Fund, it was not just Lions that were called upon, but also Georgia the Giraffe.

Earlier this year the Lions Club of Morpeth introduced Georgia to the school. She is a Decopatch model converted to a huge collection can and is often seen with students from SA Performing Arts Centre (formerly Sage Academy).

Recently the SA students performed Christmas songs and carols in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade.

Despite a bitterly cold wind, they soon warmed up the shoppers, and in less than an hour nearly £140 was collected.

Once the Hydropool is built at this Choppington school, it will be an invaluable treatment resource for pupils.

The target is to raise £500,000 and over the past year almost £35,000 has been achieved.

The Lions Club of Morpeth intends to help in a number of ways, with assistance from Georgia, of course.