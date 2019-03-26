Now’s the time to try out your animal photography

I don’t watch much television, but there are some programmes I sometimes catch that promote photography.

Countryfile (https://bit.ly/2Y5gmuz) and Springwatch (https://bbc.in/2UGkgIf), both on the BBC, both do their bit for wildlife photography.

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Tony Robson

I am a big fan of animal and bird photographs, both wild and domesticated, and I get a kick out of capturing them with my camera as well.

The secrets to great shots are getting close and being at eye-level, and focusing on the eyes.

Then, get as fast a shutter value as possible.

Adding context by standing back and showing the creature interacting with its environment can also work.

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Stephen Innes

Why not practice on your pets at home to hone your skills?

Spring is arriving and wildlife is becoming more active, so why not get out and try to capture something living?

Here are some fantastic photographs from folk who have been doing just that.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Olive Taylor

It is a friendly, online group, open to people of all abilities and levels of experience, where members encourage each other and share tips.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Craig Strawbridge

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Andy Colls

Northumberland Camera Club, picture by Trudy Kepke