Old Skool-themed night out hailed a big success

Morpeth saw its busiest night out in a long time last Saturday as more than 2,000 people braved the snow and ice for the #PethRevisited event.

In an attempt to revive Morpeth’s nightlife and pub scene, the town’s bars came together with the help of Morpeth Town councillor Rachael Hogg to collaborate by offering the same drinks promotions and organising live DJ’s for the 90s/00s throwback night.

Rachael said: “The night exceeded all of our expectations. Everyone was smiling, dancing, reminiscing and catching up with old friends, and the atmosphere was amazing.

“The bars all worked brilliantly together – with a joint passion and drive for the whole town to succeed – and I’m also grateful to Northumbria Police for providing excellent, high visibility support to keep pub-goers safe, and the taxi companies that worked very hard to get everyone home as quickly as possible.”