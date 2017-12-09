One-day free entry for lottery players

The National Trust is opening its doors for free to National Lottery players to thank those who have raised money for its conservation work by buying a lottery ticket.

In the past 20 years, the Heritage Lottery Fund has supported many of the conservation charity’s important projects such as restoring treasured buildings and securing important sites.

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on Wednesday, December 13, will be admitted for free to participating National Trust places – including Wallington.

Full terms and conditions, including the other participating sites, can be found online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk