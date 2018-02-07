Online sales help boost donation to wildlife charity

A wildlife charity is celebrating a cash boost, thanks to an online site.

Officials at Northumberland Wildlife Trust were delighted to receive £649 from its supporters via the online fund-raising site, Give As You Live.

During the first two weeks in January, the trust was the featured charity of the service, which allows users to shop at more than 4,200 stores and raise free funds for charity.

The stores pay Give As You Live a percentage of the shopper’s total purchase price in commission, and of this, 50 per cent is passed on to charities.

The site, which is completely free to join and use, is a great way to raise money for hundreds of charities around the world.

Sheila Sharp, Head Of Fund-Raising And Marketing at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “What a great start to 2018.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody who selected us as their preferred charity when making their purchases in January.

“Every little helps and, needless to say, the money will help fund our vital conservation work around the region.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the largest environmental charity in the region, working to safeguard native wildlife.

Supported by more than 12,000 individual and 40 corporate members, the trust manages and protects critical species and habitats at more than 60 nature reserves throughout Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland.