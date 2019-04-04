Open House Day opportunity next month

There is still time for homeowners in the Morpeth area looking to sell their property to take part in estate agent Strutt & Parker’s National Open House Day on Saturday, May 11.

At an Open House Day, potential buyers have a limited window in which to see a house and potentially make an offer, whereas normal viewings can be arranged over several weeks or months.

Samuel Gibson, director at Strutt & Parker Morpeth, said: “If a prospective buyer immediately likes your house – but there are other couples also walking around the property commenting on how much they also like it – this competitive edge can naturally encourage them to put in an offer sooner.

“Similarly, if a buyer sees a house they like before an Open House Day is held, it is not uncommon for an early offer to be secured in order to take the house off the market, so as not to risk losing it.

“No fixed appointment times mean it’s flexible and convenient and as it’s for one day only, there’s also a sense of excitement around the properties.

“Buyers can retain a level of anonymity that they like – a viewing on an open day is simply an extension of an online search.

“Choice is a huge draw for buyers too, the ability to view a Georgian townhouse followed by a village thatch, without any expectation.

“In previous years, people who were just curious about the local market, but not seriously considering buying, have changed their minds after our National Open House Day.

“Seeing the properties available turned them from tyre kickers into serious buyers.”

The initiative started in 2009 with just one Strutt & Parker office in Kent. This year, it involves 35 regional offices.

Last year’s event had almost 1,000 active buyers viewing and offers of more than £61.5million in total being received.

There were 580 properties available for people to view on the day.

For more information and to take part in the 2019 event, call the Morpeth office on 01670 516123.