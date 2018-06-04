Opening date for new Co-op in town

The Co-op will serve-up a new food store in Morpeth following a £585,000 investment that will create 12 new jobs.

The new outlet, located in Loansdean off the A197 adjacent to County Hall, is set to open on Thursday, June 7. It will have an in-store bakery, hot food and a Costa Coffee point alongside fresh, healthy foods, award-winning wines and essentials.

Co-op stores bring a funding boost to local good causes through its Membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further one per cent to local good causes.

Students in the area holding a NUS extra card will receive a ten per cent discount off their groceries at the Co-op to support them during their studies.

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark the launch.

Store manager Brian Allen said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Morpeth and we are really looking forward to serving the local community.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub – a real asset for the community.”

Sean White, area manager for the Co-op, added: “We are investing in our people, stores, products and prices and have the ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering our great quality products when and where shoppers need them.

“I am really proud to be opening a great store in Loansdean and we want people in the area to know that our members make a difference locally.

“Simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”