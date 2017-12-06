Opportunity for residents to comment on Stobhill housing proposal

A company will reveal plans for additional new homes in the Stobhill area of Morpeth tomorrow afternoon (Thursday).

The public exhibition, which will take place in St Aidan’s Church Hall on Shields Road from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, has been organised by Barratt Homes North East.

It says that the new proposal has been carefully designed to be in keeping with its existing development between Stobhill and Hepscott, known as South Fields.

Despite hundreds of objections and Northumberland County Council’s then North Area Planning Committee voting to refuse the application, South Fields was given the green light by a Government minister in December 2014 following an appeal.

At tomorrow’s session, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback, helping Barratt to incorporate community views into the development plans for the two and three-bedroom family homes.

Technical director Steve Jones said: “We’re committed to strengthening the communities in which we build, which is why we wanted to invite local residents to this consultation so that they are involved from day one.

“We look forward to meeting everyone and introducing them to the brand and our values.”