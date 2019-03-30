ORGANS: Time to have a conversation

Readers may have seen that the organ donation procedure in England is changing.

The introduction of Max and Keira’s Law will provide hope for people waiting for a heart, kidney or other organ transplant.

However, more work needs to be done. The Government must invest in resources to help the law change become a success.

Families will still play a role in deciding what happens to their loved one’s organs so encouraging people to make their wishes known is essential.

More specialist nurses are needed. If a specialist donation nurse is present to discuss organ donation, families are around three times more likely to consent.

It is fantastic this law has been passed, but now we must have a national conversation about organ donation.

That is why we’re asking readers to talk about how they feel about organ donation with their friends and family.

Knowing your loved one’s organ donation wishes should be as commonplace as knowing their birthday.

Simon Gillespie

Chief Executive of The British Heart Foundation