Outcomes awards for high school in Morpeth

King Edward VI School in Morpeth has been recognised nationally for its excellent results in 2018.

An analysis of data from the Department for Education and Ofsted by SSAT, Schools, Students and Teachers network, found that KEVI was among the best performing schools of its type in the country.

It received two awards for being in the top 10 per cent of non-selective schools nationally for attainment and the top 20 per cent for progress.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “We are delighted with these awards, which are thanks to the hard work and dedication of both our staff and students.”

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing schools for a range of key measures receive its Educational Outcomes Awards.

KEVI will be presented with its accolades during the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.