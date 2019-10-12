Paintball park planned for Northumberland woodland

File picture of a paintball centre.

An application has been lodged by the owner of Coeburn Caravan Park for a paintball and temporary camping site on land north of Thrunton Woods, near Whittingham.

Supporting documents with the application reveal the paintball site will be located within the existing woodland area as this will enhance enjoyment through the use of trees for cover and potential obstacles.

Various small obstacles consisting of hay bales, low level fences and rubber tires, would be placed at various points around the woodland.

The existing static caravan would be turned into a welcome space for visitors and the existing shed would be used to store equipment.

Two shipping containers would be placed at the entrance to the woodland, opposite the static caravan, in order to create a mess room for visitors and store equipment.

Visitors to the paintball site would park at Coeburn Caravan Park and a shuttle bus would take customers up to the nearby development site, thus limiting cars coming and going from the site.

The proposed development also includes provision of a temporary camping site on the grassland south of the woodland.

The applicant says this will further build upon the existing offer at the Coeburn Caravan Park and enable visitors to enjoy the surrounding open countryside. Additionally, campers will be able to utilize easy access to Thrunton Wood for walking and cycling trails as well close proximity to Alnwick.

A design and access statement reports: ‘The proposed development will enable a growing and adapting visitor economy within Northumberland to be catered for. There are very few paintball sites in the surrounding area.

‘In addition to this, the site’s close proximity to Alnwick will make the town more attractive to visitors/tourists as a whole as it would provide a new, exciting tourist facility within close distance of the town.

‘The provision of this facility will attract internal visitors, but also external visitors, boosting the tourism/visitor economy.