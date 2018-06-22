Palace trip to collect prestigious accolade

A Morpeth teenager received her Gold Scout Award at Buckingham Palace.

The event took place to honour the activities and volunteering that Georgina Eaton and the other recipients did over a period of months.

As well as meeting the service criteria by being a young leader and full leader when she turned 18 with the 6th Morpeth Scouts, the other elements were residential, physical recreation, skills and a four-day expedition.

At Buckingham Palace, Georgina’s certificate was given to her by John Bradley from Game of Thrones – one of the actors who attended.

The young people were put into groups and Princess Eugenie spoke to the group she was in, saying how impressed she was with their efforts.

The 19-year-old, a former King Edward VI School student who has now completed the first year of a medicine degree at Sheffield University, said: “It was a fantastic day and a lovely break from revising for my exams.

“As well as the Royal Family members and actors praising us, it was nice to meet other Scouts and enjoy the beautiful gardens.”

Dinghy sailing at Druridge Bay and being part of the KEVI Steel Pan Band met the physical recreation and skills criteria respectively.

Going to Mexico with M10 Missions for 10 days to help build three houses for people who did not have anywhere to live counted for the residential element.

And she was part of a group that completed an expedition in the Yorkshire Dales. They had to plan the route and manage their own budget for supplies.

“I joined when I was nine or 10 and I have learned a range of important and useful skills in the Scouts,” Georgina added.