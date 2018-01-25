Pancreatic cancer patients invited to take part in survey

People with pancreatic cancer are being invited to have their say on how the disease has affected them.

Pancreatic Cancer UK has compiled a survey to get views on the physical and psychological impact of the illness, experiences of care, and how support can be improved in the future.

The charity says the survey is vital because not enough is known about the specific care needs of people diagnosed.

It is the first UK-wide opportunity for patients to tell of the impact of the disease on their quality of life, and whether the care and information they receive helps them to manage this.

The survey also aims to highlight specific areas where there are gaps in care or information, and areas which need improving.

Patients currently being treated at Wansbeck General Hospital, North Tyneside General Hospital or Hexham General Hospital are encouraged to ask their doctor or nurse for a copy of the survey.

They can take also take part online at www1.pickersurveys.org/snapwebhost/s.asp?k=149328107828 or by calling 01865 208108.

Anna Jewell, Director of Operations at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Sadly, we have heard many times from people diagnosed that they haven’t had the support they need to help them cope with the impact of the disease on their daily lives.

“But without hearing from patients across the UK, the full picture is hidden from us.

“That’s why this survey is so important — it will show us in detail for the first time what support and information people with pancreatic cancer need to help them manage the impact of the disease.

“Only then will we be able to see where changes in the supportive care must be made.”

Dawn Elliott, Upper Gastrointestinal Clinical Nurse Specialist at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK’s vital work to better understand the support and information needs of people with pancreatic cancer.

“We hope that many local patients with pancreatic cancer will share their views via the survey.

“We would like to encourage people with pancreatic cancer to take part by asking about the survey next time they visit the hospital, or completing the survey on the charity’s website.”