PARKING: Find right site for proposal

It’s good to see more detail of the often talked about multi-storey car park proposal for Morpeth.

However, the way in which the £600,000-plus Stobhill cycle path project was handled highlights the importance of thinking before you spend to avoid spending more to deal with the problems created.

As the town will continue to grow in size and scale with developments, in the day time and evening economy, increasing the provision of car parking spaces over the next, five, 10 and 20 years is important.

But the location of a multi-storey car park ideally shouldn’t create more problems.

Once the police station site is built on and Goosehill School has relocated, if you built a car park on the school site, it would service the town and be of benefit to any future development of a certain garage site directly across the road, but you would probably need a roundabout at the entrance to Middle Greens as the traffic congestion would increase, which would slow traffic flow through the town, which isn’t ideal.

As people don’t like to walk too far from their parked car, I hope consideration is given to a multi-storey car park in the town centre, for example on the existing car park in front of Next and Home Bargains.

Yes, you may lose existing spaces, but you could gain others.

As to whether the funding is available for such a scheme, we shall see.

My partner’s best friend’s mother was recently rushed into the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

There were no lengthy delays to her getting treatment, either in terms of being stuck in a queue of ambulances outside of the hospital or on a trolley in the hospital.

If this had happened last week, who knows what would have happened as the recently-published statistics comparing the numbers of people facing lengthy waits in North East hospitals were not good.

Hopefully, the trust’s governors will be passing on the public concerns about the challenge that the local NHS trust has faced so there can be a review for the plan for the winter of 2018.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth