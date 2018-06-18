Parkinson’s Café up and running in town

A new monthly support group for people living with Parkinson’s in and around Morpeth, which is being called Morpeth Parkinson’s Café, was launched earlier this month.

It will continue to be held on the first Monday of every month between 10.30am and noon at The Electrical Wizard pub in Newmarket.

Led by Parkinson’s UK in the North East, the café will be a new style of free, drop-in support for the area.

Anyone with Parkinson’s – from any age, and any stage – as well as their families, carers and friends are welcome to come along for a relaxed social event with access to mutual support and information.

Vivienne Rogerson, area development manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “Our Parkinson’s Café will complement the other support already available in the area and gives anyone affected by Parkinson’s the opportunity to meet others in the same situation and create new friendships.

“By creating this regular social event, we hope to offer support to more people affected by the condition in Morpeth.”

For more details, call 0300 1233670 or email vrogerson@parkinsons.org.uk