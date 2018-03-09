Passenger who went missing from ferry is named

Northumbria Police have named the man who went missing from a DFDS ferry from Amsterdam to North Shields.

The passenger, Terrence Murphy, 67, from Melbourne, Australia, was travelling on board the Princess Seaways but did not depart the vessel upon arrival in North Shields yesterday and was not found on board.

Police inquiries are ongoing to trace Terrence and establish the circumstances around his disappearance. Offices are concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, lifeboats from six RNLI stations, including Tynemouth and Blyth, and the Northumbria Police Marine Unit were involved in the search for Terrence.



He is described as being white, 5ft 7in, medium build and with medium-length grey hair.

His next of kin have been contacted and police are now asking Terrence, or anyone with any information, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 413 08/03/18.