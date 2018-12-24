Pegswood crew take delivery of new fire engine

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has recently introduced two new fire engines to its fleet of operational response vehicles.

The two new vehicles have been placed on the run at Pegswood and Seahouses community fire stations.

The recent investment by Northumberland County Council will see the fleet benefit from two new environmentally-friendly Volvo vehicles featuring automatic snow chains, nine-metre ladders which can be used by a crew of three and are more manoeuvrable and easier to use in confined places, enhanced interior crew cab design with greater space for the stowage of equipment and some newly designed single crew cab seats.

The engines also include 360 HD infrared CCTV with voice recording and data logging equipment for enhanced crew protection.

The new fire engines also have a host of new features, including some digitalised pump bay controls for main water delivery and hose reels, remote systems monitoring and lighting controls and improved hose reel technology.

An additional advantage of the new vehicles is that they are less expensive to purchase and to maintain than the traditional fleet.

Paul Hedley, chief fire officer, said: “The new fire engines are a fantastic enhancement to our operational fleet and provide our crews with a more flexible, efficient and operationally effective appliance for use when attending incidents.

“We are always looking to introduce technological improvements that will improve our ability to better deal with emergencies and also to improve the safety of our firefighters.

“These new engines do just that.”