Pensioner dies after road collision

Police have issued a witness appeal after a pensioner died following a road collision in a Northumberland town.

Officers were informed at about 4.40pm last Friday, November 24, that an incident involving a car and pedestrian had taken place in Blyth on Plessey Road outside Ken’s Chinese Takeaway.

Brian Besford, 80, was walking across the road when the collision happened.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and Mr Besford was taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

A coroner’s report has been filed and police inquiries are on-going to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Jason Ryder, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “I’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Besford.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the collision and I would ask any witnesses to please come forward and speak to us. Even the smallest detail may be of some help.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference number 821 of 24/11/17.