A creative way to raise funds for kids in need

A group of Newminster Middle School pupils next to the Pudsey bear face creation.

They made the faces of Pudsey bear and his friend Blush on a huge scale from items brought into school.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts, said: “We asked each pupil (560 in total) to bring into school a certain coloured everyday item from home such as clothing, teddy, pillow case, bowl, ball, etc (around 20cm square in size).

“These items were used to create the bear faces and we took pictures of the art from the air using a drone.”

The Blush bear face creation.