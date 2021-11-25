A creative way to raise funds for kids in need
Pupils at Newminster Middle School in Morpeth took on a challenge in the style of the TV show ‘Art Attack’ to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.
They made the faces of Pudsey bear and his friend Blush on a huge scale from items brought into school.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts, said: “We asked each pupil (560 in total) to bring into school a certain coloured everyday item from home such as clothing, teddy, pillow case, bowl, ball, etc (around 20cm square in size).
“These items were used to create the bear faces and we took pictures of the art from the air using a drone.”
The total amount pledged by the time this year’s Children in Need show came off the air on BBC One was £39,389,048. As well as featuring famous faces, it shone a light on youngsters facing disadvantage.