A-level delight for students at Pont High

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane. Picture by Helen Smith.

A total of 28 students (24 per cent of the Year 13 cohort) gained a clean sweep of all grades awarded at A and/or A*.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, all grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The Government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “This has been a very trying two-year period for our students, as they have endured a great deal of disruption to their studies.

“Despite this, they have remained positive and worked closely with their teachers to ensure they made excellent progress and are well-prepared for their next steps – whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and all they have achieved; they have shown determination and resilience in abundance.

“Our teachers have also worked tirelessly to minimise the impact on students and ensure they have strong foundations should they be progressing onto higher education and study.”

Notable performances include the following: Euan Legg 4 x A* – chemistry, maths, further maths, physics; Andrew Miller 4 x A* – economics, maths, further maths, physics; Sophie Benfield 3 x A* – biology, maths, psychology; Sam Burrin 3 x A* – maths, further maths, physics; Lucy Cardno 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, French; Sam Edmondson 3 x A* – business studies, economics, maths; Hannah Tumia 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths; Suzanne Fielding 2 x A* – biology, geography, 2 x A – chemistry, French; Hanan Amer 2 x A* – biology, English literature, 1 x A – chemistry; Louise Armstrong 2 x A* – chemistry, geography, 1 x A – maths; Ethan Hannant 2 x A* – physics, Spanish; 1 x A – maths; Sabrina Jackland 2 x A* – business studies, English literature, 1 x A – history; Isobel Jennings 2 x A* – business studies, English literature, 1 x A – history; Raffety Walker 2 x A* – English literature, religious studies, 1 x A – psychology.