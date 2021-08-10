A-level delight for students at Pont High
Ponteland High School has reported some outstanding achievements by its students in their A-levels and other qualifications.
A total of 28 students (24 per cent of the Year 13 cohort) gained a clean sweep of all grades awarded at A and/or A*.
This year, following the cancellation of exams, all grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.
The Government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “This has been a very trying two-year period for our students, as they have endured a great deal of disruption to their studies.
“Despite this, they have remained positive and worked closely with their teachers to ensure they made excellent progress and are well-prepared for their next steps – whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.
“We are incredibly proud of our students and all they have achieved; they have shown determination and resilience in abundance.
“Our teachers have also worked tirelessly to minimise the impact on students and ensure they have strong foundations should they be progressing onto higher education and study.”
Notable performances include the following: Euan Legg 4 x A* – chemistry, maths, further maths, physics; Andrew Miller 4 x A* – economics, maths, further maths, physics; Sophie Benfield 3 x A* – biology, maths, psychology; Sam Burrin 3 x A* – maths, further maths, physics; Lucy Cardno 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, French; Sam Edmondson 3 x A* – business studies, economics, maths; Hannah Tumia 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths; Suzanne Fielding 2 x A* – biology, geography, 2 x A – chemistry, French; Hanan Amer 2 x A* – biology, English literature, 1 x A – chemistry; Louise Armstrong 2 x A* – chemistry, geography, 1 x A – maths; Ethan Hannant 2 x A* – physics, Spanish; 1 x A – maths; Sabrina Jackland 2 x A* – business studies, English literature, 1 x A – history; Isobel Jennings 2 x A* – business studies, English literature, 1 x A – history; Raffety Walker 2 x A* – English literature, religious studies, 1 x A – psychology.
Amelia Aitchison 1 x A* – Art, 2 x A – English literature, religious studies; Emma Fatkin 1 x A* – biology, 2 x A – maths, psychology; Aliyah Qureshi 1 x A* – biology, 2 x A – chemistry, maths; William Shanks 1 x A* – maths, 2 x A – further maths, Spanish; Thomas Storer 1 x A* – geography, 2 x A – maths, physics; Grace Taylor 1 x A* – media studies; 2 x A – English literature, history; Harley Rowe-Maguire 4 x A – chemistry, maths, further maths, physics; Sam Congleton 3 x A – business studies, French, history; Bailey Dawson 3 x A – biology, economics, psychology; Max Forrest 3 x A – biology, chemistry, physics; Abigail Langstaff 3 x A – English literature, French, Spanish; Benjamin Ling 3 x A – chemistry, maths, physics; Elizabeth Quigley 3 x A – biology, chemistry, maths; Moeez Raj 3 x A – chemistry, maths, physics.