A roaring fun school musical

Newminster Middle School’s ‘The Lion King Junior’ musical.

This has involved learning music from The Lion King musical, examining processes of theatre and looking at careers related to the performance industry.

The Year 8 visual Bronze Arts Award pupils created sets, props and costumes and the Year 8 performance Bronze Arts Award pupils performed and recorded ‘The Lion King Junior’ musical live.

The whole school community was able to watch the performance during a ‘treat’ afternoon.

A link to the performance is available on the Newminster Middle School website. This has been shared with all parents and carers.

Charlotte Jones curriculum leader of the creative arts at Newminster, said: “We have all really enjoyed the experience and it has brought focus and excitement for our students during a very difficult time.

“I congratulate everyone involved in this. We are looking forward to next year when we hope to be able to perform another version of ‘The Lion King’ musical with Newminster and Chantry pupils.

“We have received many lovely comments and responses about the performance and we would also like to thank Jonathan Hughes and the tech crew students from King Edward VI School for their hours of hard work on this venture.”

