A team effort for 12-hour fundraising challenge on rowing machines

James Milburn, co-owner and head trainer at No1 Gym, pictured during the challenge.

To mark National Fitness Day, they took on a 100 miles in 12 hours rowing challenge to raise funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

As the machine resets after 30 seconds of inactivity, it was vital that there were enough willing participants to keep the rowing going all day, so staff called upon their members and local community to keep the rowing going for the full 12 hours.

The challenge began at 5.20am and more than 50 people took part. Everyone from sixth-formers on their way home from school and staff from St Oswald’s fundraising team to passers-by who were curious about the activity happening on the pavement outside the gym.

They ended up hitting the 100-mile target at 4.30pm. But when the evening staff came in to find the challenge had been completed, they did not want to miss out, so they covered an additional 25 miles.

James Milburn, co-owner and head trainer at No1 Gym, said: “St Oswald’s Hospice is a charity close to the hearts of many of our gym members, either through working there as staff or having had loved ones being cared for at the hospice.

“When we decided to start raising funds for a local charity, St Oswald’s seemed a worthy and obvious choice.

“It’s brilliant to be open again following the Covid-19 restrictions and able to welcome back our members, so we thought we’d set them a challenge and raise some funds for the hospice at the same time.”

A total of £845 was raised for St Oswald’s Hospice. These funds will help the charity to provide care to the adults and children who use its services.

No1 Gym, which specialises in semi-personal training, began fundraising for the charity in 2020 and held a ‘Beach Day’ themed event and some other fundraising challenges within the gym for members when it was able to be open.