Access boost at nature reserve in Northumberland

Laying of the accessible path at the West Hide. Picture by Holly Hauxley.

Carried out by Bedlington-based W L Straughan & Son Ltd, the scheme was made possible thanks to support from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership – via the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) projects Capital Grants programme.

A new extended path has been installed in the South Wood as part of the wildlife charity’s plans to improve accessibility around the site for wheelchairs, prams and buggies.

The wood, which is on a former opencast mine shelter belt, largely comprises of pine and alder trees and is home to red squirrels, birds and barn owls that hunt in the adjacent fields.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay landscape manager said: “The cash boost from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership is brilliant as it has enabled us to make our reserve even more accessible to members of the public at a time when more and more people are getting out and experiencing nature.

“It’s home to our red squirrels, which is a great reason why people should come up and see the reserve and completed work for themselves.”

Helen Golightly, North East Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive, said: “Places like Hauxley nature reserve are so important to our region.