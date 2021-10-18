Allana’s big plans after taking on tights business

Allana Loftus, the new owner of Tights Tights Tights.

Hosiery business Tights Tights Tights started out as a small shop in the Metrocentre, Gateshead, in 2000.

Since then, the company has established a strong online presence and now supplies an extensive range of tights, stockings, hold ups and socks across the globe from its head office and distribution centre in Morpeth.

Its online success is credited to the face-to-face retail experience gained by the previous owners, Carol and Nigel Stocks, which allowed them to build an in-depth understanding of customers’ requirements.

Having successfully run the company for the past 11 years, Carol and Nigel recently made the decision to retire and sell the business.

New owner Allana Loftus, who has worked at Tights Tights Tights for almost three years, explained: “After working for the company and absolutely loving everything about it, it was an honour to be able to buy it.

“I saw a fantastic opportunity that I did not want to miss out on.”

The 26-year-old is keen to maintain the values of a family-run business, employing her mum to work alongside her and acquiring her dad’s help in the warehouse.

She said: “Being able to work every day with my family is a dream come true in itself.”

Allana has big plans for the future and aims to become the number one tights company.

She was advised by Daniel Bell, a solicitor in Mincoffs Solicitors’ corporate team.

Daniel said: “Assisting Allana in her acquisition of Tights Tights Tights has been a pleasure.

“Her knowledge of the business and enthusiasm for taking it over was clear to see from the very start and I’m certain Tights Tights Tights has an exciting future ahead under her ownership.

“I wish Allana the best of luck.”

Allana added: “I received the most professional and enjoyable experience from Daniel at Mincoffs Solicitors.