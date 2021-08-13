Another top-class set of results by Morpeth pupils

Students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth celebrate their GCSE results.

Many of them achieved some fantastic results, GCSEs are graded in numbers, and the majority will be staying at King Edward VI School, moving on to its Sixth Form.

Adele Tansey, Year 11 lead, said: “I am very pleased to congratulate our Year 11 students.

“They have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve the results that they have been awarded, which are the conclusion of many hours of face-to-face teaching, online learning and classroom assessment.

Joe Lennox.

“I am particularly pleased that a significant number of our students have achieved top grades – notably Ruby Holton and Joe Lennox, who both excelled and gained 9s in all their subjects.

“We look forward to seeing many of our students return in September and hearing how others have been successful in gaining places on various college courses and apprenticeships.

“I want them to know how proud we are of them and to wish them the very best for the next step in their educational journey.”

KEVI headteacher Clare Savage added: “We know it has not been easy for our Year 11 students, but they have done fantastically well to get through such a difficult period of uncertainty.

Ruby Holton.

“We look forward to welcoming the majority of our students back into our Sixth Form (we still have space for September, see our website for details).