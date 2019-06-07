Arcade on the lookout for top dads

Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is planning a special Father’s Day competition as part of the centre’s 10th birthday celebrations.

Following on from the success of its Mother’s Day competition in March, the team are now on the lookout for 10 top dads.

The competition judges will choose 10 dads and all of those selected will be treated to a £20 gift voucher each from their choice of Arcade retailers.

To enter a father, all you have to do is tell Sanderson Arcade why he should be in its top 10 – with a few words to explain why you think he is 10 out of 10.

Entry forms can be found in any of the Arcade’s retailers and can be handed to one of the friendly Beadles, two of which are pictured above, or posted in the centre’s pink post box that can be found between Seasalt and Fat Face.

The competition closes on Tuesday. Competition winners will be announced and contacted on Wednesday.

Joel Plumley, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We loved reading the entries in March when we ran the top 10 mums competition for Mother’s Day and we can’t wait to see the entries for the dads ahead of Father’s Day.”