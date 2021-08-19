Association gets a helping hand

From left, Chris Offord, Richard Nash, Geoff Bushell and Cathy Cushnahan.

The group started when the club agreed to tidy up the banks on either side of the steps in the William Turner Garden in Carlisle Park. Since then, fruiting trees and shrubs have been planted in line with Turner’s Herbal book.

On a regular basis, these enthusiasts have maintained the area with occasional help in grass cutting from park staff. Other initiatives include providing bug gardens and litter picking on a regular basis.

It recently came to light that the Northumberland County Blind Association (NCBA) garden at Reiver House could do with some tidying up. There has been no gardener for four years and volunteer activity has suffered, in part due to Covid-19.

Fortunately, Ruth Speirs of NCBA found a new volunteer in Dorothy Cowans, who in turn asked her friend Cathy Cushnahan to help. Ruth also knew that the Lions Club has, for almost 100 years, specifically aimed to help the blind.

Accordingly, Lions Chris Offord, Richard Nash and Geoff Bushell met up with Cathy. Together, they have made a good start and access around the building much safer – and in doing so, got rid of two bins of garden rubbish.

Another visit was planned for the following week and thereafter a regular maintenance programme. This will include the paths and the shrub and flower borders.