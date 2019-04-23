Award honour for community champions

Individuals in Morpeth were rewarded for their hard work and services to the community at an evening ceremony.

Morpeth Town Council presented the Civic Awards during its Annual Assembly last week to recognise their contribution.

Coun Andrew Tebbutt nominated one of the recipients, Margaret Hood. He has known her and her parents for a number of years.

She was put forward for her volunteering work at the British Heart Foundation shop in Bridge Street – she can often be seen by the entrance to the shop handing out bags and selling raffle tickets with a smile – and Coun Tebbutt joked he would then walk round to see ‘her twin’ bag packing in Morrisons, which Margaret does on behalf of the CLIC Sargent cancer charity.

The other resident to receive a civic award was Dai Richards, who brought people and organisations in the town together to form the Morpeth Litter Blitz group.

This co-ordinated approach to litter-picking has improved a range of areas across the town and earlier this year, he won the Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHeroes Award for his work as Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy ambassador.

Coun Kate Holmes, who nominated him, said: “Dai puts a lot of time and effort into planning the litter picks and his work has led to the town council installing new litter bins that have made a big difference.”

Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard added that Dai also picks up litter individually when out walking his dog.