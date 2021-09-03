Award recognition for Barnabas

Gill Monaghan of Barnabas Safe & Sound with the award.

After receiving a nomination for Richy & Clairey’s Koast Community Awards for July and going on to win the public poll, Barnabas Safe & Sound’s communications and finance lead, Gill Monaghan, joined the breakfast show to chat about the organisation and receive the accolade.

The Koast Radio Community Awards were introduced as a way of shining a light on local people, organisations and groups who make a difference within the community.

It has proved to be a useful way of bringing local people together and to help communities feel invested in the services available within their town or village.

Gill said: “We are so delighted to have received Richy & Clairey’s Koast Community Award – just to be nominated was a real honour, but to have been chosen by our community as a worthy winner is just brilliant.

“There are so many amazing people doing great things for their communities. These awards go a long way in raising awareness of local services, so people know where to go for help and support.

“Barnabas sincerely thanks the Koast Radio team for everything they do and everyone who voted for us. We greatly appreciate our supporters, old and new.”

Barnabas is currently delivering its popular summer programme, which includes a bespoke Just for Girls project and Paddle Sports on the river in Morpeth.

Moving forward, the charity will be delivering the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and its Peer Mentoring Scheme – giving young people the skills they need to support one another, with a focus on staying safe and boosting well-being.

Gill added: “Barnabas Safe & Sound relies on the support of the local community to help drive our plans forward.

“We value all contributions – whether this be your time, skills, experience or by giving financially to support our projects. Call 01670 517721 or email [email protected] if you would like to get involved.