Award recognition of health walks success in Ponteland

Gordon Allan receives the Sport Tynedale Award outside Ponteland Leisure Centre on behalf of Ponteland Health Walks.

Designed to last between 60 and 90 minutes, they are all on good local footpaths and require no specialist equipment other than sunscreen, suitable footwear and a jacket to keep you warm and dry.

The accolade was presented by Edward Heslop, chairman of Sport Tynedale, before the start of one of the group’s regular Tuesday morning walks outside Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Gordon said: “I live on my own and enjoy getting out for a walk – whatever the weather.

“The fresh air, green spaces, companionship and exercise can really lift my mood. Don’t be shy, come along and join us, either on your own or with friends.

“Many of our walkers look forward to a tea or coffee and chat after the walk.”

The walks take place in all weathers and will continue over the winter.

The distance covered each week is between 2.5 and 3.5 miles.

Edward said: “Walking safely in this well-organised group has been widely enjoyed and has enhanced the fitness and mental well-being of all those who take part.

“Gordon’s and the volunteer team’s efforts in establishing one of the best attended weekly walks in the area is to be congratulated.

“As normal life returns, it is so important that groups like this are ready and waiting to welcome new and existing walkers wanting a more active lifestyle.”

Ponteland Health Walks meet at 10.30am every Tuesday outside Ponteland Leisure Centre. All of them are free and are led by a team of volunteers.

The walks are part of the Ramblers nationwide Walking for Health Scheme, which is supported locally by Active Northumberland from Ponteland Leisure Centre. Assistance dogs only please.

Kathie Keady, sports development manager at Active Northumberland, and Lorraine Oliver, west Northumberland Health Walks co-ordinator for Active Northumberland, were also present at the award presentation.