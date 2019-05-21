Award to mark £25k raised for St Oswald’s

A Ponteland resident has hit his target of raising £25,000 to mark his 25-year anniversary of working at St Oswald’s Hospice.

Dave Taylor was recognised for his fantastic fund-raising efforts at the charity’s annual Life List Awards.

The chef set out on his personal challenge back in 2012 when he carried the Olympic torch, saying: “I wanted to raise £25,000 for the 25 years I’ve worked here.

“I chose to raise money for St Oswald’s because I see first-hand the care being provided at the hospice.”

Dave, who lives in Darras Hall, also volunteers with the St Oswald’s Hospice fund-raising team at various events throughout the year and helps spread the word about the work it does across his local community.

His fund-raising challenges have included running the Great North Run, a Coast to Coast bike ride and trekking to the summit of Kilimanjaro as part of St Oswald’s Life List.

He received a Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Life List Awards.

Dave said: “I was chuffed – it meant a lot to me to be recognised at the awards.

“Getting this accolade also gave me an opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has supported me. I’m still going to continue fund-raising as I have a few ideas.”

In addition, he is a keen supporter of the annual Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race, which he has completed for the last five years with a kitchen sink strapped to his back.

The event is hosted by the Ponteland 41 Club, Ponteland Rugby Football Club and The Blackbird Inn, who Dave introduced to the hospice and who have continued to support the hospice since 2016.

Danielle Harvey, senior fund-raiser at St Oswald’s, said: “Dave is a true ambassador of St Oswald’s Hospice and an inspiration to us in his fund-raising efforts and to those wanting to take on a challenge, big or small.

“In doing this, he has helped us to establish some wonderful connections in his local area, especially with all the parties involved in the organisation of the Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race that takes place on New Year’s Day.

There is a real community spirit among these parties and we feel honoured to have been supported by them since 2016, and also going into 2020 as part of their special tradition.

“Thank you to everyone involved, including the community in Ponteland who have been extremely generous over the years.”

St Oswald’s Hospice has a wide range of Life List challenges that people can do to raise funds for the charity.

For more information, call the supporter care team on 0191 2469123.