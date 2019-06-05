Awards for dedicated couple and ‘Post Lady’

There were joint winners at this year’s Longhorsley Community Awards.

Earlier this year, residents in the Longhorsley Parish Council area were asked to nominate a person or organisation who they believed had enhanced the parish.

From left, Sue Etchells, Alan Etchells and Anna Leathard.

The following categories applied: service to the community, contributing to the life of the parish, credit to Longhorsley’s reputation, charitable works and selflessness.

For the first time, the number of nominations received determined who would receive the accolades.

The winners – Anna Leathard and Alan and Sue Etchells – were presented with their awards by Coun Penny Ford at the Annual Assembly of the Parish meeting.

Those parishioners who nominated Anna, described as the village’s Post Lady, said that there had been numerous examples of her commitment to the village, her dedication and kind and helpful nature.

Residents appreciated that she kept a watchful eye on houses when residents were away, believed that she goes above and beyond the duties of her job and said she always has a cheery comment and smile, even when it is raining.

Residents appreciated the work undertaken by Alan and Sue to keep Longhorsley up-to-date with local news in the provision of the Longhorsley Tree newsletter and website.

They also mentioned the couple’s kind and helpful nature when supporting initiatives in the village.